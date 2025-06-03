RUTO launches mass ID registration drive in Secondary Schools - Is this a plot to tilt 2027 elections in his favor?

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - The Government has launched a countrywide national ID registration drive targeting secondary school students who have turned 18 years.
The initiative, led by the State Department for Immigration
and Citizen Services through the National Registration Bureau (NRB), will run
from May to August 2025.
It aims to ensure students receive their IDs before
completing secondary school, easing their transition into tertiary education,
job markets, and eligibility for government programs such as the Higher
Education Loans Board (HELB).
In a directive dated May 29th, Education
Principal Secretary Julius Bitok emphasized the importance of the mobile
registration drive, noting that it will be conducted within school premises to
eliminate the need for students to travel to government offices.
Principals and deputy principals will act as official
verification agents, replacing National Government Administration Officers
(NGAOs).
The directive urged school administrators to collaborate
with County and Deputy County Registration Officers to ensure successful
implementation.
However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from a section
of political observers and civil society groups who allege it is a covert plot
by President William Ruto’s administration to tilt the 2027 General Elections.
They claim that the ID drive is disproportionately focused
on regions considered politically friendly to the President, thereby inflating
voter registration numbers in his strongholds.
Critics warn that this could skew the electoral playing
field, especially after Ruto eliminated vetting in border areas - previously
viewed as opposition zones.
0 Comments