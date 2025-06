Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A young Kenyan man has set tongues wagging after photos of him getting cozy with an older woman, popularly referred to as a "mumama", surfaced online.

The two were spotted in a lively embrace at one of Nairobi’s nightclubs over the weekend.

In the viral photos, the unidentified man appears to be enjoying the company of the older woman as they spent the night together.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST