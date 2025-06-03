Ben 10 alikula fare! Furious WAMAMA threaten a ‘Ben 10’ who stood them up in a hotel after sending him fare - “We are connected and we shall find you’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 – For years, men have been lamenting about sending fare to women who never show up.

But now, it seems the tables have turned and wamama (older women) are facing the same fate at the hands of their younger lovers, commonly known as Ben 10s.

A viral video captures a group of furious wamama in a hotel room, visibly upset after being stood up.

According to them, they had booked the room and even sent money to the young man to come entertain them, only for him to vanish without a trace.

In the clip, one woman vents her frustration:

“I book a hotel with my girls, send you money, and you don’t show up?”

“You think we’re not connected?”

“We will find you!”

Well, it appears, in the dating game, ‘dust is constant”

Watch the video below.

Boys also eat fare. pic.twitter.com/1ELmOCqR67 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST