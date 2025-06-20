NANCY MACHARIA nominated to a plum job after retiring as Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Former Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO, Dr. Nancy Njeri Macharia, has been nominated to serve as the Chairperson of the Murang’a County Public Service Board, just days after the end of her tenure at TSC.

According to a communication dated June 18th, 2025, Murang’a Governor Dr. Irungu Kang’ata submitted Dr. Macharia’s name alongside four other nominees for vetting by the County Assembly.

The Public Service Board is tasked with overseeing recruitment and management of County personnel.

The other nominees include Dr. Louis Mwende Musikali, Johnson Kang’ethe Kinyua, and Dr. Brian Lishenga Makamu as board members, with Oscar Kimani Gathura proposed as Secretary.

The names have been forwarded to the Governance, Labour and Social Welfare, and Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting in line with Standing Order 47.

If approved, Dr. Macharia will take up the position for a renewable five-year term.

Her term at TSC officially ends on June 30th, 2025, after nearly a decade of service.

Eveleen Mitei has since been appointed acting TSC CEO in a memo dated June 1st, though her appointment faces legal hurdles following a petition by Thomas Oyugi, who alleges constitutional violations in the recruitment process.