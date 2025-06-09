CLEOPHAS MALALA’s driver brutally assaulted by rogue police officers led by Kakamega OCPD and left with serious injuries







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Deputy Party Leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), Cleophas Malala, has accused police officers in Kakamega of assaulting his driver.

Taking to his Facebook account, Malala alleged that rogue police officers led by Kakamega OCPD trailed his vehicle and forced it to stop.

The officers discovered Malala was not inside and commanded the driver to proceed to an undisclosed location.

When he refused, they assaulted him using a gun pointer and left him bleeding profusely.

Rather than facilitating immediate medical assistance, the driver was allegedly detained at the Kakamega Central Police Station for several hours.

The driver was only taken to Kakamega General Hospital after the prolonged detention and under armed escort.

The officers also attempted to destroy photographic evidence stored on the driver’s phone in what he termed a “crude attempt to conceal their actions,” though he asserted that the attempt was unsuccessful.

“This is unconscionable brutality by those sworn to protect us. Our nation sinks deeper into lawlessness when officers become perpetrators. We will not be intimidated; we are formally filing a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)”. Malala said.



