‘Your incompetence has cost lives’ - WAMUCHOMBA and CHERARGEI call for Interior CS MURKOMEN’s resignation!







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen is facing mounting pressure to resign following the brutal killing of Rev. Fr. Allois Cheruiyot Bett in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, have accused Murkomen of incompetence, claiming he has failed to curb insecurity in the volatile Kerio Valley region.

Senator Cherargei slammed the CS for what he termed as a dangerous transfer of incompetence to the Interior Ministry.

“Transferring incompetence to the Ministry of Interior is dangerous because you lose lives.”

“This minister should be called out, he is embarrassing all of us who are in Government.”

“You lose lives when security is mishandled.”

“Murkomen must resign,” he wrote on X, criticizing the CS for previously condemning insecurity under the Uhuru Kenyatta regime, only to now preside over worsening violence.

He also accused Murkomen of directing police to falsely report that Fr. Bett’s murder was not linked to banditry.

“We shall not allow him to malign the priest in death,” Cherargei said, noting that bandits had killed several people in the area over the past three days.

Wamuchomba echoed these sentiments, saying, “Murkomen should just resign and join noisemakers.”

“He performed better there.”

