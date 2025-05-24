President RUTO offers ex-Governor state job in latest Government appointments - Is he preparing for 2027?

Saturday, May 24,
2025 - President William Ruto has appointed former Taita Taveta Governor
Granton Samboja as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Pyrethrum
Processing Company of Kenya.
The appointment, announced in a gazette notice, will see
Samboja serve in a non-executive capacity for a three-year term.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the
State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of
Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Granton Samboja to
be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Pyrethrum
Processing Company of Kenya,” the notice read.
Samboja, who served as Taita Taveta’s second Governor from
2017 to 2022 under the Wiper Democratic Movement, previously faced an
impeachment attempt over alleged misconduct and misuse of funds.
Though 30 of 33 MCAs voted for his removal, the Senate later
cleared him of wrongdoing.
His tenure was also dogged by controversy over his academic
credentials, with accusations that he submitted fake degree certificates to
qualify for public office - claims he has strongly denied.
The latest appointment is widely seen as part of President
Ruto’s broader strategy to consolidate political support ahead of the 2027
general elections by bringing former politicians with regional influence and
financial resources into his fold.
