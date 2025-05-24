President RUTO offers ex-Governor state job in latest Government appointments - Is he preparing for 2027?







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - President William Ruto has appointed former Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya.

The appointment, announced in a gazette notice, will see Samboja serve in a non-executive capacity for a three-year term.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Granton Samboja to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya,” the notice read.

Samboja, who served as Taita Taveta’s second Governor from 2017 to 2022 under the Wiper Democratic Movement, previously faced an impeachment attempt over alleged misconduct and misuse of funds.

Though 30 of 33 MCAs voted for his removal, the Senate later cleared him of wrongdoing.

His tenure was also dogged by controversy over his academic credentials, with accusations that he submitted fake degree certificates to qualify for public office - claims he has strongly denied.

The latest appointment is widely seen as part of President Ruto’s broader strategy to consolidate political support ahead of the 2027 general elections by bringing former politicians with regional influence and financial resources into his fold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST