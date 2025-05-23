SIMON CHOMBA, a KIKUYU man who has been dressing as a woman and robbing unsuspecting male patrons in city clubs, arrested again along Thika Road (VIDEO)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Detectives have once again arrested Simon Chomba, a notorious man who has been dressing up as a woman to rob unsuspecting patrons in city clubs.

Simon Chomba is no stranger to authorities.

Known for his cunning tactics, Chomba has repeatedly posed as a female clubgoer or massage therapist to lure unsuspecting men before drugging and robbing them.





Last month, Chomba was arrested after luring a man to an apartment in Roysambu under the pretense of offering massage services.

Once inside, the victim was ambushed and robbed of Ksh 280,000 in cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Chomba and an accomplice quickly fled the scene, but swift action by Kasarani-based detectives led to his capture along Thika Road.





Chomba’s previous arrests stem from a pattern of using female attire and makeup to infiltrate popular entertainment joints, gaining the trust of club patrons before executing his schemes.

Plain-clothe detectives arrested him along Thika Road while he was dressed like a female and took him to Kasarani Police Station.

It is not clear the crime he had committed this time round.





Watch the video.

SIMON CHOMBA, a KIKUYU man who has been dressing as a woman and robbing unsuspecting male patrons in city clubs, arrested again along Thika Road pic.twitter.com/e8tBqin0Ug — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST