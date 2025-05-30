What is this? Frustrated LADY laments as she shows the outfit she got vs what she had ordered (VIDEO)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - A frustrated lady has taken to social media to express her disappointment after a tailor failed to deliver the dress she ordered.

Despite providing her exact measurements and a clear reference photo of the design she wanted, the final result fell far short of what she expected.

In a now-viral video, she showcases the stark difference between the elegant dress she ordered and the poorly made outfit she received.

“Tailors, why? This is pathetic,” she laments.

Her emotional reaction has struck a chord online, with many relating to her situation.

Watch the video below.

What she ordered vs What she got will shock you! pic.twitter.com/Q3eWlmmcDJ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST