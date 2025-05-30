See how this daring LUO guy was trolling President RUTO in Homa Bay as the president addressed locals (VIDEO)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - President William Ruto's tour of the Nyanza region entered its second day on Friday, ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations scheduled for June 1st at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Accompanied by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and several local leaders, Ruto continued his charm offensive, promising more development projects for a region long overlooked by previous administrations.

However, during one of his stopovers, a Gen Z guy was spotted reacting sarcastically to the President’s speech.

With Ruto speaking in the background, the young man cheered incoherently, clearly mocking the promises being made, as they could end up being just that: empty promises.

Watch the video below.

This guy was trolling Wantam! pic.twitter.com/QERt5OHWgv — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 30, 2025

