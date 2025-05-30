Captured on Camera!! Tanzanian Ambassador to Kenya hides flag on his official car in Nairobi traffic amid diplomatic tension (VIDEO)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - A video circulating on social media shows Tanzanian Ambassador to Kenya, John Simbachawene, discreetly concealing the Tanzanian flag on his official car while navigating Nairobi traffic.

The moment, captured by an observant Kenyan motorist, comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tension between Kenya and Tanzania.

The flag concealment is being interpreted by many as a symbolic response to the strained relations, particularly in the wake of public backlash from Kenyans online, targeting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The backlash followed the detention and deportation of well-known East African activists by Tanzanian authorities - a move that drew criticism from civil society groups across the region.

On Monday, several Tanzanian MPs accused Kenyans of cyberbullying and interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs, escalating the row.

In response, Kenyan President William Ruto took a conciliatory tone during the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday.

“To our neighbours from Tanzania, if we have wronged you in any way, forgive us,” Ruto said.

“If there is anything that Kenyans have done that is not right, we want to apologise,” he added.

The Ambassador’s decision to obscure the flag, a powerful national symbol, has sparked debate online, with some viewing it as a diplomatic cautionary move, while others interpret it as an indication of deepening mistrust between the two East African neighbours.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan noticed that the Tanzanian Ambassador was hiding the flag on his car in Nairobi traffic after Kenyan youths descended on Mama! pic.twitter.com/DMF5J3epZx — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST