Captured on Camera!! Tanzanian Ambassador to Kenya hides flag on his official car in Nairobi traffic amid diplomatic tension (VIDEO)

Friday, May 30, 2025 - A video circulating on social media shows Tanzanian Ambassador to Kenya, John Simbachawene, discreetly concealing the Tanzanian flag on his official car while navigating Nairobi traffic.
The moment, captured by an observant Kenyan motorist, comes
at a time of heightened diplomatic tension between Kenya and Tanzania.
The flag concealment is being interpreted by many as a
symbolic response to the strained relations, particularly in the wake of public
backlash from Kenyans online, targeting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu
Hassan.
The backlash followed the detention and deportation of
well-known East African activists by Tanzanian authorities - a move that drew
criticism from civil society groups across the region.
On Monday, several Tanzanian MPs accused Kenyans of
cyberbullying and interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs, escalating the
row.
In response, Kenyan President William Ruto took a
conciliatory tone during the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday.
“To our neighbours from Tanzania, if we have wronged you in
any way, forgive us,” Ruto said.
“If there is anything that Kenyans have done that is not
right, we want to apologise,” he added.
The Ambassador’s decision to obscure the flag, a powerful
national symbol, has sparked debate online, with some viewing it as a diplomatic
cautionary move, while others interpret it as an indication of deepening
mistrust between the two East African neighbours.
Watch the video.
A Kenyan noticed that the Tanzanian Ambassador was hiding the flag on his car in Nairobi traffic after Kenyan youths descended on Mama! pic.twitter.com/DMF5J3epZx— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 30, 2025
