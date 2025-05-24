U.S. condemns abduction and torture of activists BONIFACE MWANGI and AGATHER ATUHAIRE by Tanzanian authorities







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - The United States has expressed deep concern over the alleged abduction and torture of Ugandan journalist and human rights lawyer, Agather Atuhaire, and Kenyan activist, Boniface Mwangi, at the hands of Tanzanian authorities.

In a statement released on May 24th, the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the allegations, emphasizing the need for accountability in cases of human rights abuse.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of the mistreatment in Tanzania of two East African activists - Agather Atuhaire and Boniface Mwangi,” the Bureau stated.

“We call for an immediate and full investigation into the allegations.”

Atuhaire, who was released on May 23rd, recounted a terrifying ordeal in which she was blindfolded and forced into a dark vehicle with armed individuals.

“When five mean-looking men and one woman pushed us into a very dark car, violently blindfolded us and drove off, I thought it was over,” she revealed.

She was later abandoned at the Mutukula border between Uganda and Tanzania.

On his part, Boniface Mwangi, who was deported by road and found in Ukunda, Kilifi County, said he and Atuhaire were tortured during their detention.

“I have gone through four dark days, I have been tortured very badly, I can barely walk but I am very concerned about Agather because we were tortured together and they did very horrible things to us.” Mwangi said.

The activists had travelled to Dar es Salaam to support Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu during his ongoing treason trial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST