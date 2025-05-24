BONIFACE MWANGI parades the face of FAUSTIN MAFWELE, the rogue senior police officer who masterminded their arrest and torture - See the crazy things he did to Ugandan journalist AGATHER ATUHAIRE







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has accused Tanzanian Assistant Commissioner of Police, Faustin Mafwele, of orchestrating his recent arrest and torture and that of Ugandan investigative journalist Agather Atuhaire.

Mwangi described the senior officer as a “rogue enforcer” who was responsible for their illegal detention and the physical abuse they endured.

Mwangi and Atuhaire were held for several days in what he described as “torture chambers.”

During their captivity, both were severely beaten and subjected to psychological and physical torment.

Faustin Mafwele, who has previously been mentioned in regional human rights reports, has not yet issued a statement in response to the allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST