MARAGA responds to President SULUHU’s allegations of meddling in Tanzania affairs - ‘I didn’t go to cause chaos in Tanzania’







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Immediate former Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed accusations by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu that Kenyan activists attempted to interfere in Tanzania's internal affairs, following the detention of activist Boniface Mwangi.

Maraga, who was in Tanzania recently, emphasized that his visit was in solidarity with Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu - not to cause unrest.

“I went to Tanzania not to cause chaos, but to support Tundu Lissu. We have no intention of fighting the government of Tanzania or any other government,” Maraga said.

His comments come after President Suluhu, without naming individuals, accused regional activists of using social media campaigns to destabilize Tanzania.

“They have destroyed their countries, now they want to do the same with ours,” she said, warning security agencies to remain alert to foreigners with "ill intentions."

While Maraga was allowed to attend a court session where Lissu faces treason charges, other Kenyan figures, including former CJ Willy Mutunga and politician Martha Karua, were deported.

Maraga, who spoke in Kombani, Kwale County, during the launch of the United Green Movement (UGM) Party, also confirmed his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

He stated that he will work with like-minded leaders and parties in pushing for democracy, transparency, and regional stability.

