MARAGA responds to President SULUHU’s allegations of meddling in Tanzania affairs - ‘I didn’t go to cause chaos in Tanzania’

Saturday, May 24,
2025 - Immediate former Chief Justice David Maraga has dismissed
accusations by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu that Kenyan activists attempted
to interfere in Tanzania’s internal affairs, following the detention of
activist Boniface Mwangi.
Maraga, who was in Tanzania recently, emphasized that his
visit was in solidarity with Tanzanian opposition leader, Tundu Lissu - not to
cause unrest.
“I went to Tanzania not to cause chaos, but to support Tundu
Lissu. We have no intention of fighting the government of Tanzania or any other
government,” Maraga said.
His comments come after President Suluhu, without naming
individuals, accused regional activists of using social media campaigns to
destabilize Tanzania.
“They have destroyed their countries, now they want to do
the same with ours,” she said, warning security agencies to remain alert to
foreigners with "ill intentions."
While Maraga was allowed to attend a court session where
Lissu faces treason charges, other Kenyan figures, including former CJ Willy
Mutunga and politician Martha Karua, were deported.
Maraga, who spoke in Kombani, Kwale County, during the
launch of the United Green Movement (UGM) Party, also confirmed his interest in
contesting the 2027 presidential election.
He stated that he will work with like-minded leaders and
parties in pushing for democracy, transparency, and regional stability.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments