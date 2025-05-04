Trending VIDEO of a pastor preaching while wearing women’s heels







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Elijah Ayeh Courage, a controversial Togolese pastor, has become the subject of widespread discussion after a video surfaced of him preaching in high heels.

The footage shows the pastor confidently delivering sermons while wearing women's high heels.

Pastor Elijah explained in a past interview that he received a directive from the Holy Spirit several years ago to wear heels during his sermons.

He believes that this practice enhances his ability to deliver his messages effectively.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST