Police link the notorious “Mjahidin” criminal gang based in Nairobi’s Eastlands area to the murder of Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE - 4 suspects arrested and crucial evidence recovered

Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Police have confirmed that the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Were, was a targeted and premeditated attack, linked to the notorious "Mjahidin Gang" operating in Nairobi's Eastlands.
The MP was shot dead on the evening of April 30th,
2025, by assailants on a motorcycle who deliberately spared his bodyguard and
driver.
Four suspects have been arrested so far in connection with
the killing.
According to a statement by the National Police Service, the
suspects were positively placed at the crime scene.
Detectives have also recovered crucial evidence, linking the
suspects to the cold-blooded murder.
Below is a statement by NPS.
