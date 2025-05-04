Police link the notorious “Mjahidin” criminal gang based in Nairobi’s Eastlands area to the murder of Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE - 4 suspects arrested and crucial evidence recovered







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Police have confirmed that the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Were, was a targeted and premeditated attack, linked to the notorious "Mjahidin Gang" operating in Nairobi's Eastlands.

The MP was shot dead on the evening of April 30th, 2025, by assailants on a motorcycle who deliberately spared his bodyguard and driver.

Four suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the killing.

According to a statement by the National Police Service, the suspects were positively placed at the crime scene.

Detectives have also recovered crucial evidence, linking the suspects to the cold-blooded murder.

Below is a statement by NPS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST