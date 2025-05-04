Emotional PHOTOs of the burial of the popular Busia businessman who died in an accident alongside his three kids - He had travelled to Nairobi to pick them up after schools closed

Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Robert Odembo Oluoch, a well-known Busia businessman, was laid to rest alongside his three children in an emotional burial attended by friends, family, and business partners.
Oluoch and his kids died in an accident that occurred on the
evening of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, when their vehicle collided with another
along a busy highway.
He had travelled to Nairobi to pick up his kids after
schools closed.
See photos of the burial.
