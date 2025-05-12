This VIDEO of Public Health PS MARY MUTHONI cat walking like a slay queen has left netizens talking! (WATCH)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

This is after she shared a short video dressed to impress, confidently cat walking like a slay queen.

In the viral video, she sashays, swinging her hips and cheekily glancing at her chest, sparking wild reactions from netizens, especially men.

The video has sparked debate, with some criticizing the trend of older politicians trying too hard to appear relatable to Gen Z, who are poised to influence the next Government.

Watch the video below.

This VIDEO of Public Health PS MARY MUTHONI cat walking like a slay queen has left netizens talking! pic.twitter.com/ZhcXQxAqz4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025

