See what a drunk Kenyan motorist was caught on camera doing in the middle of the night - Pombe sio supu (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing a heavily intoxicated Kenyan motorist performing several reckless laps around a roundabout in the dead of night, causing alarm among other road users and reigniting conversations around road safety and drunk driving.

In the viral footage, the motorist can be seen circling the roundabout multiple times at a dangerously high speed, narrowly avoiding collisions with oncoming vehicles.

The erratic behavior went on for several minutes before the vehicle finally sped off.

Social media users have criticized the motorist's actions, calling for stricter enforcement of DUI (Driving Under the Influence) laws and more routine police patrols during nighttime hours.

Watch the video.

See what a drunk Kenyan motorist was caught on camera doing in the middle of the night - Pombe sio supu pic.twitter.com/NTswHP2gvS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025

