Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO’s brother assaulted MP CHARLES WERE at Kisumu Airport as details emerge that the powerful PS is also being probed in connection with the murder







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Shocking allegations have surfaced linking Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo to the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were.

Omollo is reportedly a person of interest after it emerged that he was in constant communication with one of the masterminds of Were’s murder on the day he was killed.

Reports also claim that Omollo’s brother, Hezbon Oyieko Omollo, assaulted the late MP at Kisumu Airport due to political differences, prior to the MP’s assassination in Nairobi on April 30th, 2025.

According to a post on X by user @JaokooMoses, a physical altercation occurred between Hezbon Oyieko Omollo and MP Charles Were at Kisumu Airport.

The post, dated May 3rd, 2025, claims the user witnessed the incident, describing it as a “physical fist fight.”

This alleged assault is significant given Were’s subsequent murder, which has been described as a targeted assassination.

The timing of the reported airport incident has led some to question whether it was connected to the events leading to Were’s death.

Luo professionals on Tiktok believe that powerful Interior PS played a role in Were’s death.





The death of Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were is putting PS Raymond Omollo in a very tight spot. Luo professionals are breathing fire. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3qnvXzX8Vi — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) May 8, 2025

