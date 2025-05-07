Multiple PHOTOs of WILLIAM IMOLI alias OMAR SHAKUR, the assassin who killed Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE - He is a fitness enthusiast







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - William Imoli, also known as Omar Shakur, has been identified as the prime suspect in the brutal murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were.

Imoli was arrested last weekend in a dramatic intelligence-led operation carried out by a multi-agency security team.

The suspect was cornered at around 2:00 AM at a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road, where he was partying with two friends.

His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the high-profile case that has captured national attention.

Imoli reportedly cooperated with investigators following his capture and led them to his residence.

During a subsequent search, authorities recovered over USD 4,800 in cash (Ksh 620,000).

According to security sources, Imoli is believed to be a key member of an extremist group known as the Mujahidin gang.

The gang is reported to have a strong presence in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and is known for orchestrating targeted assassinations and violent criminal activities.

Described as a highly skilled assassin, Imoli’s marksmanship has astonished law enforcement officers.

He is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast.

