Meet EBEL OCHIENG, former UDA Nyanza Regional Coordinator and Lake Basin Development Authority board member, who hired an assassin to kill MP CHARLES WERE







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested UDA Nyanza Regional Coordinator and Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) board member, Ebel Ochieng Kalo, in connection with the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Ebel was arrested in Nakuru on Wednesday, hours after detectives recovered a firearm used to kill Were during a sting operation at Chokaa Estate along Kangundo Road.

It is believed that Kalo, who was actively involved in the UDA campaigns in the last election in Homa Bay, masterminded Were’s murder.

He is believed to have paid an assassin a down payment of Ksh 850,000 to carry out the murder.

He was driven to Nairobi, where he is expected to be presented before the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law courts.

Detectives involved in the probe say they will seek to hold him for 30 days as they cast their net wider, hoping to arrest everyone who was involved in the murder.

