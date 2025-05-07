Skirt-chasing city businessman, JIMAL ROHOSAFI, dumps his KIKUYU lover, WANGARI THIONGO, for a well-endowed Rwandese model (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Flamboyant businessman and social media personality Jimal Rohosafi is once again making headlines - this time for allegedly parting ways with his Kikuyu partner, Wangari Thiongo, in favor of a curvaceous Rwandese beauty, influencer, and video vixen identified as Bijou Dabijou.

Rumors of a budding romance between Jimal and Bijou surfaced online after the voluptuous model shared a now-viral video on TikTok in which she is seen getting cozy with the businessman.

In the clip, Bijou affectionately calls Jimal “babe,” while openly flirting and complimenting his looks - leaving little doubt about the nature of their relationship.

The video sparked instant buzz, with fans piecing together signs of a possible breakup between Jimal and Wangari.

Shortly after the video surfaced, Wangari made a dramatic digital exit - deactivating all her social media platforms in what appeared to be a response to the unfolding drama.

Before going offline, Wangari left a cryptic yet emotional message on her Instagram story, announcing her departure from the digital space.

“Quitting social media, anyone interested in my pages, IG and TikTok can contact me via DM,” she wrote.

Accompanying her message was a photo of a counselling and psychotherapy center, suggesting that she may be navigating personal challenges following the fallout.

Watch video of Jimal and the Rwandese beauty and see here photos below.

Skirt-chasing city businessman, JIMAL ROHOSAFI, dumps his KIKUYU lover, WANGARI THIONGO, for a well-endowed Rwandese model pic.twitter.com/bBIJMwjJGO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2025

