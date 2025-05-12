Former President UHURU spotted having a good time with ‘fellow Kenyans’ - This guy is enjoying retirement (VIDEO)







Monday, May 12, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to be enjoying his retirement, if recent videos of him interacting casually with Kenyans are anything to go by.

One such video, now circulating online, shows the former Head of State relaxing in what seems to be the garden of a private residence.

Uhuru is seen in an animated conversation with a group of men, while others around him enjoy their drinks.

The lighthearted moment has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised Uhuru for his down-to-earth nature, while others criticized the individual who recorded and shared the video, calling it a breach of privacy.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST