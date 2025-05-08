Crocodile tears? See how PHILIP AROKO, the flash gold scammer linked to the assassination of Kasipul MP ONG’ONDO WERE mourned him!







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - After the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) named gold scammer-turned-politician Philip Aroko as a person of interest in the murder of Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, a condolence message he posted on Facebook has sparked public outrage.

In the May 1st, 2025 post, Aroko expressed deep sorrow, calling the MP’s death “tragic and shocking,” and urged the DCI to bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, the sincerity of his message has been widely questioned given the unfolding investigation.

Responding to the DCI's announcement, Aroko wrote on Facebook: “As a law-abiding citizen, I will comply with the DCI's directive and present myself at the nearest police station.”

Later, Aroko surrendered to authorities at Gigiri Police Station, accompanied by his lawyer Danstan Omari.

He maintained his innocence, insisting he had no role in the April 30th shooting of the MP near City Mortuary in Nairobi.

“I have just seen on X that I am wanted. I was not hiding. I am a law-abiding citizen. I have nothing to do with the death of the MP,” Aroko said.

His lawyer, meanwhile, accused the State of politicising the investigation.

Aroko, who recently expressed interest in contesting the Kasipul Kabondo parliamentary seat, now faces growing skepticism from Kenyans online, with many accusing him of shedding crocodile tears.

See his moving tribute and reactions from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST