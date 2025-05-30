The moment Luo youth overpowered security and surrounded the Military Chopper that ferried RUTO to Homa Bay - ‘Hii ndio iliua Jenerali Ogolla’ (VIDEO)

Friday, May 30, 2025 - A video circulating online captures the moment a group of overzealous youth overwhelmed security personnel to take selfies with a military helicopter that had ferried President William Ruto to Homa Bay.
Ruto is currently on the second day of his tour of the
Nyanza region, ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations set for June 1st at the
Raila Odinga Stadium.
In the viral footage, some youth can be heard shouting, “Hii
ndiyo iliua Jenerali Ogolla,” in reference to the late Chief of Defence Forces,
General Francis Ogolla.
General Ogolla tragically died on April 18th,
2024, in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
The ill-fated Bell Huey helicopter (reg. KAF 1501) went down
shortly after takeoff while on an official mission, claiming the lives of
Ogolla and nine other military personnel.
The Ministry of Defence later attributed the crash to engine
failure.
Watch the video below.
Security scare as enthusiastic LUO youths surround President RUTO’s military chopper in Kisumu pic.twitter.com/Rxp4OuCAza— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 30, 2025
