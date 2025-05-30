An armed Kenyan police officer overpowered by a petrol station attendant and beaten like a “burukenge” (Watch VIDEO)

Friday, May 30, 2025 - A heated argument between an armed Kenyan police officer and a petrol station attendant degenerated into a full-blown fight.
In the footage, the attendant, in a blue shirt and black
trousers, is seen engaged in a heated argument with the cop.
The officer moves close to the man, as a bystander steps in
to pacify them.
As the argument ensues, the officer loses his cool, pulls at
the man's hand, and throws a punch.
Infuriated, the man stops pumping fuel into the vehicle and
descends on the officer with heavy blows.
The officer's cap falls, and he drops the gun as the man
continues hitting him while bystanders watch.
The blows are too much for the officer to handle, and he
falls, with the man continuing to punch him.
Suddenly, several cops rush onto the scene to rescue their
colleague.
A black Land Rover Defender then pulls onto the scene, and
the man is bundled into it.
Reacting to the video, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai
cautioned members of the public against roughing up police officers.
“Don’t ever fight a police officer in uniform. You are
inviting your death. This young man will have the longest day and night of his
life,” Alai tweeted.
Watch the video.
Don’t ever fight a police officer in uniform. You are inviting your death. This young man will have the longest day and night of his life. pic.twitter.com/v5hHQ0ePkb— Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) May 30, 2025
