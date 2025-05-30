An armed Kenyan police officer overpowered by a petrol station attendant and beaten like a “burukenge” (Watch VIDEO)







Friday, May 30, 2025 - A heated argument between an armed Kenyan police officer and a petrol station attendant degenerated into a full-blown fight.

In the footage, the attendant, in a blue shirt and black trousers, is seen engaged in a heated argument with the cop.

The officer moves close to the man, as a bystander steps in to pacify them.

As the argument ensues, the officer loses his cool, pulls at the man's hand, and throws a punch.

Infuriated, the man stops pumping fuel into the vehicle and descends on the officer with heavy blows.

The officer's cap falls, and he drops the gun as the man continues hitting him while bystanders watch.

The blows are too much for the officer to handle, and he falls, with the man continuing to punch him.

Suddenly, several cops rush onto the scene to rescue their colleague.

A black Land Rover Defender then pulls onto the scene, and the man is bundled into it.

Reacting to the video, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai cautioned members of the public against roughing up police officers.

“Don’t ever fight a police officer in uniform. You are inviting your death. This young man will have the longest day and night of his life,” Alai tweeted.

Watch the video.

Don’t ever fight a police officer in uniform. You are inviting your death. This young man will have the longest day and night of his life. pic.twitter.com/v5hHQ0ePkb — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) May 30, 2025

