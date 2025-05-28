The Government takes disciplinary action against Mugithi singer and cop, SAMIDOH, after leading fans in ‘Wantam’ chants - Deployed to a hardship area







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Celebrated Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki, better known as Samidoh, is facing disciplinary action, following a trending video where he was seen leading fans in shouting “Wantam”, a slogan popular with critics of President William Ruto.

Reports indicate that the singer, who doubles up as a police officer, has been transferred from the Central Region Police Headquarters in Nairobi to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) headquarters in Gilgil after the video clip of his controversial performance went viral.

The decision to transfer Samidoh to the ASTU headquarters was part of disciplinary action for the live performance, which is considered an offence by a disciplined officer.

The police service guidelines bar police officers from engaging in any political activities and are required to remain loyal to the Government of the day.

Some police commanders felt that Samidoh was in contravention of the Service Standing Orders (SSO).

Besides being moved to the Gilgil-based ASTU, a hardship area, he is expected to face further disciplinary investigations.

The move to transfer Samidoh to Gilgil from Nairobi, which is considered a central location, may interfere with his live performances.

Samidoh had so much freedom that he reported to work at will, giving him ample time to concentrate on his music career.

The Kenyan DAILY POST