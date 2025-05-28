GACHAGUA cries foul after being blocked from Kasarani Gymnasium for DCP party launch despite paying Ksh 3.7 million for the venue







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly protested Sports Kenya’s decision to block the launch of his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) at the Kasarani Gymnasium.

In a letter dated May 26th, Sports Kenya Director-General Gabriel Komora informed DCP officials that the venue would not be available due preparations for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Komora also stated that no further bookings were being accepted ahead of the continental tournament.

“We regret to inform you that the venue will not be available… Kindly consider looking for an alternative venue,” the letter read.

However, the DCP dismissed the explanation as politically motivated.

The party claims it wrote to the Kasarani management on May 20th to reserve the facility for its June 4th launch and received confirmation and approval on May 21st.

It also revealed that it paid Ksh3.7 million and received an official invoice acknowledging the payment.

Terming the cancellation a “blatant affront to democracy,” DCP accused President William Ruto’s administration of using state institutions to frustrate opposition activity.

The party maintained that the Kasarani Gymnasium is a public facility meant for all Kenyans and vowed to announce a new way forward for its supporters.