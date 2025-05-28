





Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - A young African man has set social media ablaze after sharing a heartfelt video of his first in-person meeting with his elderly mzungu lover, an encounter that has sparked widespread discussion due to their noticeable age gap.

The couple reportedly met on a dating app and had been nurturing their relationship through online conversations for several months.

The young man convinced his lover to travel to his home country for the first time.

Upon her arrival at the airport, the elderly woman, who was in a wheelchair, was warmly received by her young partner.

Overcome with joy, he hugged her passionately in front of onlookers, clearly thrilled to finally meet the woman he had grown to love.

In a surprising turn of events, the young man dropped to one knee and proposed shortly after their embrace, marking a major milestone in their blossoming relationship.

The video of the first meet-up and proposal has since gone viral, stirring both admiration and debate online.

While some netizens have praised the couple’s courage and love, others claim the young man wants to exploit his elderly lover financially.

Regardless of public opinion, the couple seems unbothered.

Watch the video.

A young African man shares a video meeting his elderly mzungu lover at the airport for the first time - She is old enough to be his grandmother pic.twitter.com/Pl9jkxWJvI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

