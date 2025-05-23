Kenyan man shares messages confronting his girlfriend over ‘sablenya kunuka’ after ‘fun’ – Oooooh!! The smell







Friday, May 23, 2025 - A Kenyan man has sparked widespread debate online after sharing screenshots of private messages in which he confronted his girlfriend over what he described as poor hygiene following an intimate encounter.

In the now-viral WhatsApp exchange, the man candidly expresses his discomfort, telling his girlfriend that she had an unpleasant body odor that made their experience unbearable.

The screenshots have ignited a flurry of reactions online, with some social media users applauding the man’s honesty while others criticized him for publicly shaming his partner instead of addressing the issue privately and respectfully.

