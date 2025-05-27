SHOCK as a woman is hacked to death by her husband in front of their 3 kids! RIP MONICAH MUTHONI (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - Monicah Muthoni, a mother of three, was reportedly killed by her husband in cold blood in front of their three kids.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred after a series of violent incidents in the couple’s marriage.

Friends and neighbors revealed that Monicah had previously suffered severe beatings at the hands of her husband, which left her with life-threatening injuries on more than one occasion.

Despite the abuse, Monicah reportedly chose to forgive him-hoping to keep her family together and give her children a stable home.

Unfortunately, that decision ended in tragedy.

On the day of the murder, Monicah’s husband is said to have attacked her in full view of their three young children, using a sharp weapon and hacked her to death in a brutal and senseless act of violence.

He then fled the scene and has remained at large since.

Authorities confirmed that the case was reported immediately, but as of now, no arrest has been made.

The delay in apprehending the suspect has sparked public outrage, with many Kenyans demanding swift justice for Monicah and protection for the children she leaves behind.



