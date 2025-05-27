“Keep off anything named Karen” - Fan hilarious trolls Mugithi singer SAMIDOH over his latest woes (LOOK)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 – A social media user identified as Hellen Waithira has amused netizens after cheekily warning embattled Mugithi singer Samidoh to steer clear of anything named “Karen.”

Her remarks come in the wake of the backlash Samidoh faced for leading a group of Kikuyu musicians to meet Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Karen residence.

The move sparked outrage among fans, some of whom disrupted his weekend performances, prompting the singer to apologize and distance himself from the meeting.

Waithira’s comment also referenced Samidoh’s rocky past with controversial Senator Karen Nyamu.

Though the two have since parted ways, they share two children from their on-and-off relationship.

See the viral post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST