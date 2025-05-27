Drama erupts as a KIKUYU man and his wife fight in public (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A dramatic altercation between a Kikuyu man and his wife has gone viral after the two were filmed physically fighting in public over undisclosed domestic issues.

In the now widely circulated video, the man is seen angrily confronting his wife before pinning her to the ground during a heated argument.

Shocked bystanders watched from a distance, seemingly unsure whether to intervene as the confrontation escalated.

The man is heard furiously shouting at his wife, accusing her of disrespect after allegedly calling him a dog.

"Mimi ni umbwa yako?" the enraged man exclaimed, repeating the insult as the scuffle continued.

The violent altercation stemmed from ongoing tensions in their marriage.

Watch the video.

Drama erupts as a KIKUYU man and his wife fight in public pic.twitter.com/dgmlnURbpk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST