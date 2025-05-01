SHOCK as Kasipul residents openly celebrate assassination of their MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO - Was he this evil? (LOOK)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - As Kenyans come to terms with the brazen assassination of Kasipul Kabondo Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo, the sentiments at his constituency are different.

Tis is after a section of Kasipul residents took to social media to celebrate the MP’s demise.

Many claim the late legislator ruled with violence and fear.

Locals accuse him of moving with goons who even eliminated those who dared to question him.

To them, his passing marks freedom, not grief.

MP Ong’ondo was gunned down on Wednesday, April 30th, near the City Mortuary roundabout by suspected assailants on a motorbike.

Witnesses say two men had been trailing him before one alighted and shot him at close range, then fled the scene.

See some of the posts from Kasipul residents.

