Why Kenya’s Cardinal JOHN NJUE will not participate in electing new Pope after POPE FRANCIS’ death







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Kenya’s Cardinal John Njue will not take part in the upcoming papal conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

According to sources in the Archdiocese of Nairobi, the Vatican was formally informed that Cardinal Njue is not medically fit to travel to Rome for the highly anticipated event.

Cardinal Njue has been ailing for some time, with his public appearances significantly reduced.

In January, while presiding over a mass at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Tena, Njue addressed concerns about his health.

“As you can see, I am not very strong, but I committed to coming and celebrating this mass with you,” he said.

“There is a lot of work to be done in God’s vineyard, and you are the ones to do it. It is your time.”

His remarks followed false reports about his death, which the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi firmly refuted.

Cardinal Njue’s absence, along with that of Spanish Cardinal Antonio Cañizares, will reduce the number of cardinal electors from 135 to 133.

During an April 29th press briefing, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that two cardinals would miss the conclave for health reasons, though names were initially withheld.

The secret papal conclave is set to begin on May 7th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST