Prof. MAKAU MUTUA nearly worships RUTO after being appointed as the President’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs despite vowing never to work for RUTO (LOOK)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - President William Ruto’s appointment of Prof Makau Mutua as the Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President has sparked mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Announcing the appointment on social media, President Ruto stated:

“I have appointed Prof Makau Mutua as the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President. Prof Mutua brings a wealth of experience in legal, constitutional, and human rights matters. Congratulations Prof Mutua.

“I welcome you to join a dynamic team of public servants in the implementation of our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.”

The appointment came as a surprise to many, given Prof Mutua’s history as a vocal critic of the President.

In the past, he had publicly vowed never to accept a job offer from Ruto.

However, following the announcement, the renowned legal scholar accepted the role and pledged to serve with diligence and honor.

“I am grateful to His Excellency President William Ruto for appointing me Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President. Our Constitution is the beating heart of the Republic.”

“Mr. President, I promise to serve you and our fellow citizens with diligence, honor, and distinction,” Prof Mutua wrote on X.

The online community responded swiftly, with many Kenyans accusing Prof Mutua of hypocrisy.

Critics questioned what had changed, suggesting that his previous opposition to the President may have stemmed from being excluded from Government roles.

See reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST