SHOCK as it emerges that key sectors in the country are almost collapsing - GACHAGUA spills the beans (Full Post)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Below is the full post by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raising the alarm over the current state of the nation.

According to Gachagua, key sectors, including education and health, are almost collapsing.

There is no money for capitation in our schools, and our principals are being treated to a game of musical chairs by the government. Listening to them, the situation is dire; they are torn between letting auctioneers into schools over unpaid bills or sending students and pupils homes for levies.

Our hospitals are a shell of what has been left after failed healthcare systems and fake promises from the government. Besides their payslips being slashed, government workers are crying under zero facilitations and delayed salaries.

Contractors and suppliers are being auctioned for non payment of pending bills! The little money available from payment of taxes has been diverted through the security agencies to bribe women and Boda boda operators and finance the 2027 campaign and pay goons to disrupt meetings of those advocating for regime change.

Our musicians and creative artists, too, are being bribed to go out and sell that which cannot be bought. Sad at it is, Kenyans are encouraged to ‘eat’ the money but not surrender their souls. Where I come from, it is agreed that “we shall never bury the elephant with its tusks”.

Please continue plucking the tusks before we bury the elephant. However, history, just like truth, cannot be buried or wished away. We must remind those hawking money in bags what the famous Kshs. 500 notes did to our economy and our nation in 1992. Kenyans are still paying the price over 3 decades later. Be vigilant, dear Kenyans.

