Embakasi East MP, BABU OWINO, sends a message to RUTO after admission to the bar – ‘Revolution continues’







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Outspoken Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has officially joined Kenya’s legal fraternity after being admitted to the bar.

Owino is among 609 lawyers who were on Friday admitted to the bar.

Declaring it the dawn of a new chapter, Owino said his entry into law marks a significant step in his ongoing political and social justice advocacy.

In a statement rich with emotion and boldness, Owino traced his legal motivation to his childhood in Kisumu’s Nyalenda slums, where he witnessed widespread police brutality and impunity.

“Growing up in Nyalenda, I saw ordinary Kenyans constantly harassed and humiliated by law enforcement, often unaware of their constitutional rights,” he said.

He recounted how his mother was frequently arrested and abused by police over her chang’aa brewing.

“She was beaten and forced to pay bribes instead of being taken to court,” Owino added, noting that this injustice sparked his passion for the law.

In addition to his law degree, Owino also holds a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Nairobi.

Known for his fiery parliamentary speeches, Owino emphasized that his legal credentials are not for personal gain, but to strengthen his advocacy for the underprivileged.

“This is not about grandiosity. It’s about sharpening tools of service,” he said, warning the government of “more lethal arguments” to come.

“The revolution continues - now with a gown and a gavel. So, help me God,” he concluded.

