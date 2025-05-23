BABU OWINO recounts how frequent harassment of ordinary Kenyans by police while growing up in Nyalenda slums pushed him to study Law as he is admitted to the bar (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 23, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is among 609 lawyers admitted to the bar on May 23rd, 2025, marking a historic chapter of his life.

Taking to his X account, Babu Owino recounted how constant harassment and humiliation of ordinary Kenyans by police, including his mother, pushed him to study law.

Read his full statement.

Growing up in the slums of Nyalenda, I noticed with deep concern the constant harassment and humiliation of ordinary Kenyans in the brutal hands of law enforcement agencies most of the time without a clue of what their constitutional rights were.

My mother got arrested severally and instead of being arraigned in court would be beaten up by police to pay a bribe from her meagre chang’aa sales proceeds.

This has pushed me over the years to study and appreciate the laws of Kenya and their role in safeguarding justice, both procedural and substantive.

This achievement is not about personal grandiosity. It is about sharpening the tools of service. The law is now a new battlefield where I will fight even harder for justice, equity, and the rights of the common mwananchi.

The Government should brace itself for more lethal arguments in defense of Kenyans - both in Parliament and now in court.

Expect legal action aimed at lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and holding systems accountable.

The revolution continues - now with a gown and a gavel. So, help me, God.

The Kenyan DAILY POST