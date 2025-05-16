SHOCK as a family in Kamulu loses Ksh 300,000 after being held hostage by a gang of 7 men armed with an AK-47 rifle and pistols







Friday, May 16, 2025 - A family in Kamulu, Kayole, Nairobi was held hostage in the early hours of Thursday by a gang of seven armed men who broke into their residence, tied them up, and demanded money and valuables.

According to police and victim statements, the assailants, armed with pistols, an AK-47 rifle, and crude weapons, breached the compound by scaling the perimeter wall at around 2:00 a.m., while the family was asleep.

Once inside, the attackers forcibly entered the house and restrained the occupants by binding their hands and feet.

During the ordeal, one family member disclosed the existence of KSh 300,000 kept in a safe at a family-owned resort in the Lower Chokaa area, several kilometers away.

Acting on this information, two members of the gang left for the resort, armed with the keys and safe access codes provided under duress by the family.

The pair successfully retrieved the cash and notified their accomplices at the residence before making their escape.

In addition to the cash, the gang also made away with five high-end smartphones belonging to the victims.

Police who visited the scene said preliminary findings suggest the suspects may have had prior knowledge of the family’s finances and movements. Investigations are ongoing.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi