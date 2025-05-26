26-year-old Kenyan LADY sparks hilarious reactions after sharing her ‘high’ body count - ‘I feel guilty’







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has ignited a heated debate online after anonymously revealing her body count on Facebook.

The 26-year-old disclosed that she has had 36 partners so far and expressed concern that her past may hinder her chances of settling down.

In the viral post, she asked whether her number was unusually high or if there were other women her age with similar or higher experiences.

The confession sparked mixed reactions, with many netizens assuring her that she shouldn’t be judged for her past.

Some even broke down the numbers, calculating that she averaged about six partners a year.

Others took a more humorous approach, joking that body counts reset to zero at the end of each month.

See the post and reactions below.

