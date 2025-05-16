Swimming in money! See how controversial businessman MONEY BIOR is dishing out money to Kasipul residents - He wants to succeed slain ONG’ONDO WERE (VIDEO)

Friday, May 16, 2025 - The race to succeed the late Kasipul Kabondo MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, is heating up.
One of the prominent contenders is flamboyant businessman
Robert Riaga, popularly known as Money Bior.
Bior, known for his flashy lifestyle and alleged ties to the
infamous 'wash wash' syndicate, has stirred attention by openly handing out
cash to residents as part of his campaign.
In a TikTok video he shared, he is seen distributing money
to locals lined up along the roadside.
While some view his generosity as strategic campaigning,
others have raised questions about the source of his wealth, especially amid
ongoing speculation linking him to gold fraud schemes that have reportedly
targeted unsuspecting foreigners
