Swimming in money! See how controversial businessman MONEY BIOR is dishing out money to Kasipul residents - He wants to succeed slain ONG’ONDO WERE (VIDEO)







Friday, May 16, 2025 - The race to succeed the late Kasipul Kabondo MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, is heating up.

One of the prominent contenders is flamboyant businessman Robert Riaga, popularly known as Money Bior.

Bior, known for his flashy lifestyle and alleged ties to the infamous 'wash wash' syndicate, has stirred attention by openly handing out cash to residents as part of his campaign.

In a TikTok video he shared, he is seen distributing money to locals lined up along the roadside.

While some view his generosity as strategic campaigning, others have raised questions about the source of his wealth, especially amid ongoing speculation linking him to gold fraud schemes that have reportedly targeted unsuspecting foreigners

