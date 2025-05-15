Remember the Senator who was caught in a compromising situation with a LADY in his office? The VIDEO went viral







Thursday, May 15, 2025 – An undated viral video from a few years ago is once again circulating online capturing the moment Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, who represents Zamfara North Senatorial District in Nigeria, was caught in a compromising situation with an unidentified woman in what appears to be an office within the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked significant public backlash and raised questions about conduct, ethics, and accountability in public office.

The Nigerian Senate has faced criticism in the past over perceived lapses in ethical standards.

Watch the video.

Innalillahi😭😭😭 Distinguished Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, Senator representing Zamfara North senatorial district in Zamfara State caught romancing a lady in his Office at The National Assembly complex, Abuja! The reason they are all in solidarity with Akpabio! pic.twitter.com/erxB5E0vlO — UNITED 🔴 SHEIKH BIGGI 🌿👳↙️ (@UTDBIGGI) May 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST