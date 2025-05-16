Justice for sale!! Lawyer AHMEDNASIR exposes a Supreme Court judge for receiving Ksh 4 million last month to influence a case







Friday, May 16, 2025 - Prominent city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has blown the lid off on rampant corruption in Kenya’s judiciary, alleging that a Supreme Court judge demanded Ksh 6 million to manipulate a Court of Appeal case last month.

The shocking revelation, shared in a detailed post on X, has sparked outrage and renewed calls for judicial reform.

According to Ahmednasir, a lawyer and their client met the unnamed Supreme Court judge to discuss a case pending judgment before a three-judge bench at the Court of Appeal.

The judge reportedly claimed influence over two of the three appellate judges, guaranteeing a favorable outcome for Ksh 6 million.

An initial deposit of Ksh 4 million was paid, with the remaining Ksh 2 million due after the judgment.

Days later, the Court of Appeal delivered its ruling, and the bribe-paying client lost the case.

Ahmednasir alleges the Supreme Court judge failed to share the bribe with the appellate judges as promised.

When the lawyer and client demanded a refund, the judge refused, leading to a heated standoff that Ahmednasir warns could “escalate” to physical confrontation.

Read his full post below.

I'm sure CJ KOOME is aware of this. But let me make it public for Kenyans to appreciate the problem of corruption in our courts.

About a month ago, a lawyer and his/her client met a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya. They informed him/ her of a case that was heard and waiting judgment before 3 judges of the Court of Appeal.

After discussion, the judge made a presentation/ guarantees and informed the lawyer and his/ her client that she/ he could easily influence the judgment as 2 out of the 3 judges of the Court of Appeal are his/her judges.

The judge asked for Kshs 6 million. A deposit of Kshs 4 million and 2 million once the judgment was delivered was agreed upon. The judge was paid the deposit of Kshs 4. A few days later, judgment was delivered, and the bribe giver lost it.

Apparently, the Supreme Court judge didn't speak to his/ her 2 judges. The lawyer and the client then went to see the Supreme Court judge and asked for a refund. The judge refused to refund.

A serious impasse over the refund exists btw the parties and is about to escalate. I was asked to publicise this so that the judge would refund the Kshs 4 million to the client.

Please judge, kindly refund the Kshs. 4 million for many people know about the incident and the party will seek refund by force/ physically.

I'm willing to share the details with the CJ and JSC... if they show me they are serious about fighting corruption in the judiciary.

