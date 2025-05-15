Senator KAREN NYAMU linked to an affair with a BEN 10 - Gifts him iPhone 16 Pro Max (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Nominated Senator and Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, is reportedly involved in a romantic affair with a much younger man, popularly referred to as a "Ben 10" in Kenyan slang, a term used for younger male partners in relationships with older women.

According to outspoken political commentator and blogger Aoko Otieno, the flamboyant Senator reportedly gifted her alleged partner a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max, one of the most expensive phones in the market.

The iPhone is said to be a symbol of the growing closeness between the two.

The younger man, identified as Barrister Agumba, is believed to be a rising political figure who has publicly declared his intention to vie for the Kilimani Ward MCA seat in 2027 elections.

This alleged relationship has stirred significant conversation online, with many Kenyans recalling a 2024 interview in which Nyamu joked about being open to dating a "Ben 10."

Shortly after the interview, her social media inbox reportedly flooded with messages from young men expressing interest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST