Beautiful LADY from University of Nairobi linked to multiple affairs with politicians and senior government officials, including State House Chief of Staff FELIX KOSKEI (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - University of Nairobi Student Association Vice President, Zainab Deborah, is embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that she is involved in multiple affairs with politicians and senior Government officials.
According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, among the
politicians and senior Government officials eyeing the pretty campus lady
include Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, and Head of
Presidential Special Projects, Dennis Itumbi.
Deborah’s beauty has caused bad blood between Itumbi and
Salaysa as each of them desperately tries to win her heart.
She has been accompanying Salaysa to his recent political
rallies, allegedly sponsored by the State.
State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei is also alleged to
be romantically involved with Deborah despite their huge age gap.
Aoko, who has in the past been involved in escapades with
powerful politicians, warned Deborah that they will misuse her and later dump
her, the same way she was dumped by ODM bigwigs Junet Mohammed and John Mbadi.
Check out Aoko’s posts.
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments