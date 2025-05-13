Devolution PS TERESIA MBAIKA’s secret affair with Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO exposed - Husband crashes their hotel plans

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Devolution Permanent Secretary Teresia Mbaika is under fire after explosive claims surfaced linking her to a romantic affair with Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, the two senior Government officials have allegedly been meeting privately at various hotels for romantic escapades.
Just recently, the influential powerful state officials attended a church event in Makueni County and after the function, they had arranged to meet at Kitui Villa Hotel, a facility owned by legal scholar and Raila Odinga’s ally Makau Mutua, for what was believed to be another of their discreet rendezvous.
However, their plans were unexpectedly thwarted when PS
Mbaika’s husband made a surprise appearance at the church event-accompanied by
their children.
The unplanned arrival is said to have disrupted the secret
meeting, leaving the two officials visibly unsettled and cutting short what was
to be a private affair.
Here’s the expose by Aoko.
PS Raymond Omollo is fucking Devolution PS Mbaika— Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) May 13, 2025
I'm tayad of whispering. He knows what has killed Were
Sasa hii siku, walikuwa event. Ilikuwa wamalize, waende lodging
Ile hotel ya Makau Mutua ndio Gafment officials wanadinyana
It was on a Sunday. Mbaika's husband decided… pic.twitter.com/7H0VNlnx5A
