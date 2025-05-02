SHAME! Video of four cops chasing a LADY during protests in Eldoret over discovery of a young man's body in River Sosiani sparks outrage!

Friday, May 2, 2025 - Furious youths in Kipkaren, Eldoret (Uasin Gishu County) clashed with police yesterday during protests against alleged police brutality.
The demonstrations were sparked by the discovery of a young
man's body dumped in River Sosiani, while another youth remains missing.
During the protest, four armed police officers were caught
on camera chasing a young woman who was among the demonstrators.
The video, which has since gone viral and sparked outrage
online, shows the woman demonstrating remarkable agility by leaping over a
trench to evade the officers.
She narrowly avoided being hit by a truck as she darted
across the road with the officers in hot pursuit - despite being unarmed.
Netizens have condemned the police for targeting the woman,
pointing out that peaceful picketing is a constitutional right and that her
actions did not justify such aggressive pursuit.
