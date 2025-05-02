SHAME! Video of four cops chasing a LADY during protests in Eldoret over discovery of a young man's body in River Sosiani sparks outrage!







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Furious youths in Kipkaren, Eldoret (Uasin Gishu County) clashed with police yesterday during protests against alleged police brutality.

The demonstrations were sparked by the discovery of a young man's body dumped in River Sosiani, while another youth remains missing.

During the protest, four armed police officers were caught on camera chasing a young woman who was among the demonstrators.

The video, which has since gone viral and sparked outrage online, shows the woman demonstrating remarkable agility by leaping over a trench to evade the officers.

She narrowly avoided being hit by a truck as she darted across the road with the officers in hot pursuit - despite being unarmed.

Netizens have condemned the police for targeting the woman, pointing out that peaceful picketing is a constitutional right and that her actions did not justify such aggressive pursuit.

Watch the video below.

Maandamo ya Eldoret😂😂😂huyu hafai kutumiwa fare 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9k1nEeTizF — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) May 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST