A 25-year-old KIKUYU LADY busted with 1.3 kilograms of cocaine at JKIA before taking off to India (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Caroline Wanjiku Mwangi, a suspected drug mule, was nabbed by hawk-eyed Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as she attempted to board a flight to Goa, India.

Her travel plans hit turbulence when detectives flagged her down for a routine check.

A quick inspection of her luggage led to the discovery of two suspicious smaller bags tucked inside.

Upon opening them, detectives found a white powdery substance neatly packed and wrapped in yellow cellotape.

A spot test confirmed the powdery substance was Cocaine weighing 1.3 kilograms.

Wanjiku is currently cooling her heels at the JKIA Police Station, undergoing processing, awaiting her court appearance.

Meanwhile, the seized narcotics are being detained as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST